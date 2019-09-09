UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Lavrov, Shoigu To Meet With French Counterparts In Moscow In 2x2 Format On Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Lavrov, Shoigu to Meet With French Counterparts in Moscow in 2x2 Format on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Foreign and defense ministers from Russia and France will meet on Monday in Moscow to discuss the most pressing current issues in global politics and international relations in a 2x2 format.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, the format of the meeting will be as follows: first Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will have bilateral negotiations with their French counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly, followed by a plenary session of the Russian-French council on security cooperation.

The central issues will be the bilateral relations between two countries, European security, strategic stability, the situation in Syria, Lebanon, Venezuela, Ukraine, and on the Korean Peninsula, and activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Special attention will be paid to the issue of preventing weapons placement in space, which has become extremely salient since the United States officially established the Space Force as the sixth branch of its military. Russia has been a consistent proponent the demilitarized status of space, viewing it as a threat to global security and being critical of attempts to place any type of weaponry into orbit.

The ministers will also discuss the situation surrounding Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as Tehran is currently starting the third stage of the process scrapping its JCPOA obligations, initiated on a one-year anniversary of the United States' withdrawal from the agreement on May 8. The minister will discuss their countries' efforts to prevent further abandonment of its obligations by the Iranian authorities and preserve the JCPOA.

The meeting is expected be a major step in restoring Russia-France relations, which is one of the main goals of French President Emmanuel Macron, who previously proposed changing G7 back to G8 by bringing Moscow back to the negotiating table.

His efforts have not been ignored, considering that the Russian Foreign Ministry has attributed the recent renewal of contacts between Paris and Moscow after a long intermission directly to positive dynamics set by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia France Paris Tehran Florence Vladimir Putin United States Lebanon Venezuela May From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

4 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

4 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

5 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber discusses key media issues with pa ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Metro is a key pillar of our infrastructure, ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.