PREVIEW - Lavrov, Shoigu to Meet With French Counterparts in Moscow in 2x2 Format on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Foreign and defense ministers from Russia and France will meet on Monday in Moscow to discuss the most pressing current issues in global politics and international relations in a 2x2 format.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, the format of the meeting will be as follows: first Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu will have bilateral negotiations with their French counterparts, Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly, followed by a plenary session of the Russian-French council on security cooperation.

The central issues will be the bilateral relations between two countries, European security, strategic stability, the situation in Syria, Lebanon, Venezuela, Ukraine, and on the Korean Peninsula, and activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Special attention will be paid to the issue of preventing weapons placement in space, which has become extremely salient since the United States officially established the Space Force as the sixth branch of its military. Russia has been a consistent proponent the demilitarized status of space, viewing it as a threat to global security and being critical of attempts to place any type of weaponry into orbit.

The ministers will also discuss the situation surrounding Iran and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as Tehran is currently starting the third stage of the process scrapping its JCPOA obligations, initiated on a one-year anniversary of the United States' withdrawal from the agreement on May 8. The minister will discuss their countries' efforts to prevent further abandonment of its obligations by the Iranian authorities and preserve the JCPOA.

The meeting is expected be a major step in restoring Russia-France relations, which is one of the main goals of French President Emmanuel Macron, who previously proposed changing G7 back to G8 by bringing Moscow back to the negotiating table.

His efforts have not been ignored, considering that the Russian Foreign Ministry has attributed the recent renewal of contacts between Paris and Moscow after a long intermission directly to positive dynamics set by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin.