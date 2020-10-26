UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW: Lavrov To Hold Talks With Greece's Foreign, Prime Ministers In Athens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

PREVIEW: Lavrov to Hold Talks With Greece's Foreign, Prime Ministers in Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, as well as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in Athens.

The talks will focus on bilateral issues, including economic and energy cooperation, as well as on regional and international issues, such as the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the middle East and North Africa, in the Balkans and the Caucasus.

Dendias stressed on Sunday the importance to reset relations with Russia and expressed hope to achieve this on Monday, during Lavrov's working visit to Athens.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said ahead of Lavrov's visit that Greece remains one of Russia's important partners in Europe.

Notis Marias, a Greek politician and a former member of the European Parliament told Sputnik ahead of Lavrov's visit that it could lead to the improvement of relations between the two countries, particularly in light of current tensions between Greece and Turkey.

According to Marias, the Russia-EU relations might also become one of the topics to be discussed during Lavrov's visit.

The foreign ministers are expected to sign a joint memorandum during Lavrov's visit, designating 2021 as the cross-year of Greek and Russian history, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov is also expected to meet for short talks with Greece's former prime minister Alexis Tsipras.

The last time that the Russian foreign minister visited Greece was in 2016. In the past two years, Lavrov met with his Greek counterpart Dendias several times, on the sidelines of multilateral events. The Greek foreign minister visited Moscow last year.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Parliament Visit Athens Lead Greece Middle East Sunday 2016

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

11 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

11 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

11 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

12 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.