PREVIEW - Lavrov to Meet With Iranian Counterpart Monday as Tehran Prepares to Further Scrap JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss key issues on the international, regional and bilateral agenda with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Moscow on Monday, several days before Tehran is expected to proceed with the third round of steps to disengage from the nuclear deal.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two ministers will focus on the situation in the Persian Gulf in the light of tensions between the United States and Iran which have been mounting ever since Washington left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Lavrov and Zarif are also expected to address the economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian ministry has stated that the trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in 2019 demonstrates a positive trend. In January-June 2019, the Russian-Iranian trade amounted to $1.2 billion, which exceeded the figures for the same period in 2018 by 17.3%, according to the ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has noted that the Russian-Iranian relations are intensively developing on the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual respect and disposition to further expand beneficial cooperation in various fields, in particular in trade and economic.

In May, Iran announced that following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, it would cease to implement a number of commitments under the JCPOA. It maintains that the measures have been prompted by the failure of the remaining JCPOA parties to ensure Tehran's interests under the deal. The country disengages from a set of commitments every 60 days. The next round of Tehran's scrapping the deal is expected on Thursday. Zarif, however, said that his nation may stop scrapping the JCPOA if other parties guarantee that Iran benefits from sticking to the agreement amid US pressure.

The Tehran-Washington row has further escalated over the summer after a series of attacks on commercial tankers in the Gulf, which the United States blamed on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran denied involvement. The incidents, however, prompted Washington to boost military presence in the area.

In July, Iran seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over an alleged breach of international maritime regulations. The move came two weeks after Iran's own Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by UK marines near Gibraltar over an alleged violation of EU sanctions against Syria. The Iranian vessel was released last month, while the UK-flagged ship remains in custody.