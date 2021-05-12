UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Lavrov, UN Chief Guterres To Meet In Moscow On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Lavrov, UN Chief Guterres to Meet in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday in Moscow.

The meeting will take place as part of the UN chief's working visit to Russia on May 12-13.

Lavrov and Guterres will discuss in detail a wide range of international issues, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the climate issue.

"I expect to have the chance to discuss, according to what was agreed, all the, I would say, key security concerns in today's world: be it in Libya, be it in Syria, be it in Yemen, in Ukraine, in Afghanistan, and to exchange views on what is needed in order to address these conflicts and contribute to a peaceful resolution of all the conflicts in the world," Guterres said in an interview with the Russian news agencies ahead of his visit to Moscow.

According to Guterres, this visit is aimed at a strengthening of the "very important cooperation" between Russia and the United Nations in all areas of the organization's activities, including peace and security, sustainable development, climate change, biodiversity, human rights and others.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution World United Nations Syria Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Yemen Visit Libya May All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.