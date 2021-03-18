PREVIEW - Moscow to Host Meeting on Afghanistan in Bid to Unblock Stalled Doha Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Moscow is set to host a high-level meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday, marking a restart of global efforts to revitalize the Kabul-Taliban talks in Doha and setting the scene for a US-sponsored conference in Turkey.

In addition to Afghan political forces and the Taliban, the meeting will bring together representatives of Troika member states ” Russia, China and the United States ” as well as Pakistan.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting will explore ways to contribute to the intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which have been running in Qatar since September but have so far failed to bear fruit or reduce violence in the country.

Both the Afghan government and the Taliban have confirmed plans to join the Moscow conference, with the former echoing Moscow in deeming the upcoming talks to be complementary ” not a substitute ” to the Doha process.

Kabul will be represented by a 16-member delegation, led by Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

The Taliban team will be headed by chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund.

The talks are also expected to feature former President Hamid Karzai and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of the Hizb-e-Islami militia-turned-party and an ex-warlord.

The US has confirmed sending Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Qatar, which has also received an invitation from Moscow, will be represented by Special Envoy for Counterterrorism Mutlaq Al-Qahtani.

The meeting in Moscow will precede the US-sponsored conference slated to take place in Turkey in April.

The US hopes the meeting will help restart the Kabul-Taliban Doha talks ahead of the looming May 1 deadline for the pullout of American troops from Afghanistan.

In an interview with ABC news on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that it would be "tough" to withdraw the remaining American troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as was agreed to by his predecessor, Donald Trump, in the February 2020 deal with the Taliban.