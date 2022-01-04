PREVIEW - OPEC+ to Conduct New Round of Oil Cut Consultations This Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The 24th meeting of the OPEC Conference and the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is set to convene online on Tuesday to decide on the volume of oil production cuts.

In July, the OPEC+ countries agreed to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022, increasing oil production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) every month starting August. For the month of November, the compliance with production adjustments for the OPEC+ countries was estimated at 116% by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The OPEC+ member states held previous consultations online on December 2. The meeting was co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The participants reaffirmed their decision to keep up overall monthly oil production increase. The group also extended the mechanism to compensate for previously uncut production until the end of June 2022, as requested by some OPEC+ members who do not comply with the production plan.

Just like the previous ministerial meetings, the Tuesday one will focus on the parties' compliance with output cuts prescribed by the deal, as well as whether or not to approve the next quota increase.

The ministerial meeting was preceded by the 58th meeting of the Joint Technical Committee of the Declaration of Cooperation on Monday. It was opened by OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, who stressed the need to "remain highly nimble and adaptable to the constantly changing situation," noting that this is how the OPEC+ countries handled the shifting oil market dynamics during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official also cited OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report, saying that the global oil demand is projected to shoot up to 100.6 million barrels per day (mbd), exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the world oil supply is also expected to grow in 2022, as non-OPEC+ nations are projected to increase their production by 1.8 mbd, the IAE stated in its latest oil market report. At the same time, Russia and Saudi Arabia could also reach record levels of oil production if the remaining OPEC+ cuts are fully unwound, according to the agency.

The OPEC+ production cut deal was reached in April 2020 by 23 countries, including ten OPEC members, amid the precipitous drop in oil demand as coronavirus-related shutdowns were taking place worldwide.