PREVIEW - Pompeo Begins Trip To Europe, Mideast To Discuss Security Matters With Partners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

PREVIEW - Pompeo Begins Trip to Europe, Mideast to Discuss Security Matters With Partners

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is making his way to Germany on Thursday to participate in a security summit before heading to the middle East and Africa to discuss other regional issues with partners.

Pompeo will arrive in Munich on Friday and lead a US delegation in the Munich Security Conference, where he is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his international counterparts and other key leaders to discuss important security matters, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said earlier this week while outlining the secretary's trip.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday that a meeting between Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is possible, but at the moment nothing is scheduled.

From February 15-19, Pompeo will be in Africa to meet with leaders in Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia to discuss regional security issues and opportunities to boost economic ties, according to Ortagus.

Pompeo will also meet with the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat during his stay in Ethiopia from February 17-19.

Pompeo will end his travels in the Middle East with visits to Saudi Arabia and Oman from February 19-21 to discuss regional issues of mutual concern, the State Department spokesperson said.

Pompeo will meet with Saudi leadership to address concerns over Iran, the Yemeni conflict and human rights issues in the country, Ortagus said. In Oman, Pompeo will meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to discuss the bilateral relationship following the recent death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, she added.

