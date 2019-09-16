PREVIEW - Presidents of Russia, Turkey, Iran to Discuss Syria at Trilateral Summit in Ankara

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani, in Ankara on Monday to discuss the issues of peace settlement in Syria within the framework of the Astana peace process.

The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran will touch upon a number of issues related to the Syrian peace process, such as the situation in the country's north, especially in the province of Idlib, where militants still control large swaths of territory despite recent successes by the Syrian military.

The sides to the talks are also due to discuss political solutions to the Syrian crisis, first and foremost the creation of the Constitutional Committee, mandated by the decision of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that assembled in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018, and also the humanitarian situation in the country, including helping returning refugees and restoring basic infrastructure.

Apart from the trilateral discussion, Putin will also hold separate meetings with Erdogan and Rouhani, during which he intends to discuss Moscow's cooperation with Ankara and Tehran and other important issues.

Putin is expected to discuss with Rouhani the current state of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as Tehran stopped complying with some of its commitments under the nuclear deal on May 8, a one-year anniversary of the United States' withdrawal from the agreement.

The Russian leader will also negotiate defense industry cooperation with Erdogan, who showed a considerable interest in Russia's cutting-edge military technology during his visit to MAKS-2019 aviation and space salon.

The first meeting between leaders of Russia, Turkey, and Iran on Syria took place in Sochi in 2017 and since then has been occurring on a regular basis. The upcoming summit will be the fifth.

During previous meetings within the so-called Astana framework Moscow, Ankara and Tehran were able to agree on creation of de-escalation zones in Syria, cooperation in fighting against militants, facilitating dialogue and political solutions to the Syrian crisis, creating conditions for safe return of Syrian refugees, providing humanitarian help.