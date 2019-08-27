PREVIEW - Putin, Erdogan to Hold Meeting With Focus on Syrian Settlement on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a working visit to Russia on Tuesday to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space salon in Zhukovsky, which is just southeast of Moscow.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Syria, specifically the situation in the Idlib province, will be the key topic of discussion. Talks on political, economic and defense cooperation between the two countries are also on the agenda.

When asked whether the leaders would discuss Turkey's potential purchase of Russian Su-35 fighters amid US plans to remove Ankara from its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program after the latter purchased S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, Peskov declined to comment.

The Russian and Turkish presidents already discussed the situation in Syria's Idlib during a telephone conversation on Friday. Erdogan drew the Russian leader's attention to the recent attack by Syrian jets on a Turkish military convoy, saying that continued ceasefire violations in Idlib hamper Syrian peace efforts and pose a threat to Turkey's security.

A new ceasefire entered into force in Idlib on August 2, but Syrian forces resumed military operations in the province three days later due to truce violations by militants.

On August 19, the Turkish Defense Ministry stated that a Turkish military convoy headed for the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, where a battle against militants was underway, was attacked by Syrian government forces. Damascus said the convoy violated the Syrian border.

Later the Syrian army announced the full liberation of Khan Sheikhoun and a number of villages in the Hama province and its intention to continue military operations until the complete liberation of the country. On Tuesday, Lavrov, commenting the positive developments in Khan Sheikhoun, called the actions of the Syrian military against terrorists legitimate.

The Syrian government has repeatedly accused Ankara failing to fulfill its obligations in Idlib under a memorandum it signed with Russia in September. Russia and Turkey, which act as guarantor states of Syria's ceasefire alongside Iran, agreed in Sochi last fall to create a demilitarized zone in Idlib along the contact line between the armed opposition and Syrian troops and ensure ceasefire in Idlib de-escalation area. The agreement stipulated that militants should leave this demilitarized zone. The sides also confirmed that existing Turkish observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation area would be kept operational.

The next Turkey-Russia-Iran summit on Syrian settlement is scheduled to take place on September 16 in Ankara.