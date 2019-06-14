PREVIEW - Putin to Take Part in SCO Summit in Bishkek, Hold Several Bilateral Meetings on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday will take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Kyrgyz capital and hold a number of bilateral meetings on the event's sidelines.

On Thursday, Putin already held meetings in Bishkek with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kyrgyz leader Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The summit will begin with a closed-door meeting between the leaders of the SCO countries. The attendees are going to discuss the prospects for further boosting of cooperation between SCO nations, the situation in Afghanistan and the middle East.

During the high-level meeting, Putin is going to voice the Russian position on the settlement of the conflict in Syria and the situation around the Iran nuclear deal.

After that, there will be one more meeting, in which the leaders of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia will also take part. The meeting will also be attended by a UN deputy secretary-general, a head of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States, acting head of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and head of the College of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Participants of the meeting will focus on the issues of global and regional stability.

Following the summit, the SCO leaders are going to sign a Bishkek declaration that will reflect their position on the further increase in the number of the organization's member states. The document will also contain coordinated assessments on urgent international and regional issues. Participants of the summit will also sign a number of other documents.

Putin is also expected to invite other leaders to attend the next summit in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, scheduled for July 22-23, 2020 as Russia will assume the SCO rotating presidency.

Later on Friday, Putin will take part in the trilateral Russia-China-Mongolia top-level meeting as well as meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The SCO is an intergovernmental international organization comprising China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan as full members, and Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observers. The SCO states cooperate on a number of issues, including the economy, security, culture and science.