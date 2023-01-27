UrduPoint.com

PREVIEW - Republicans To Choose Next RNC Chair From 3 Trump Allies On Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The Republican National Committee (RNC) is electing its next chair this Friday with the current Trump-picked office holder Ronna Romney McDaniel running for a fourth term against two other pro-Trump challengers.

The 168 RNC members, three from each of the US states and territories, have gathered this week at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in California for a winter meeting to decide who shall be the party's national leader in the wake of lackluster midterms performance as well as a looming presidential race.

Every two years, the RNC is picking its chair, co-chair, treasurer and secretary, who will begin their term immediately and will remain in office until the next election in two years. The voting will take place on the final day of the meeting, on Friday, with RNC members being called by state in alphabetical order in a secret ballot procedure. To win, a candidate must get at least 85 votes. If the Friday vote is inconclusive, the RNC members will be voting again until a clear winner emerges.

McDaniel, a niece of former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney, was picked by former President Donald Trump to head the RNC in 2016. She has been doing so since 2017, keeping a precarious balance between different factions within the GOP, including Trump's Make America Great Again movement that rose to prominence within the party.

She now finds herself in an unenviable position, having to deal with rancorous inter-party disputes after several disappointing elections, while being viewed by some as too loyal to Trump and as not committed enough to the MAGA agenda by others.

McDaniel has to fend off the challenge from lawyer and California committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and Mike Lindell, CEO of pillow-manufacturing company MyPillow. Both have strong pro-Trump credentials with Dhillon having been tapped by the former president to beat the subpoena from the J6 select committee and Lindell openly denying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Of the two challengers, Dhillon is viewed as more of a threat to McDaniel, having won endorsements from a number of major conservative figures, including Congressman Matt Gaetz, Fox news hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, talk radio hosts Glenn Beck and Mark Levin.

Trump has not publicly endorsed anyone, although the Associated Press reported that the former president supported McDaniel, but she asked him to avoid getting involved in a leadership fight.

While the McDaniel camp claims to have enough votes to win, there is no telling who will until the votes are actually cast this Friday.

