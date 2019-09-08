PREVIEW - Russia to Hold Municipal, Regional Elections on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Municipal and regional elections will be held across Russia on Sunday during a so-called single voting day.

The Russian citizens will elect 16 heads of regions via direct vote, as well as legislative assembly lawmakers in 13 Russian Federal subjects. In addition, the elections of lawmakers to the country's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, of the seventh convocation will take place in four single-seat districts - in the Khabarovsk, Novgorod, Sverdlovsk and Oryol regions.

A total of 22 administrative centers will elect city parliaments, and three regional capitals, namely Ulan-Ude, Anadyr and Novosibirsk, will vote for heads of municipalities.

About 56 million voters are expected to take part in the elections.

Moscow residents will elect lawmakers to the city parliament on Sunday as part of the single voting day.

A total of 233 candidates were registered for the vote, including 171 party representatives and 62 independent candidates.

The municipal authorities will open 3,602 polling stations starting from 03:00 GMT on Monday. The election commission will also organize electronic voting for the first time at three polling stations.