PREVIEW - Russian Ambassador Leaves US for Consultations in Moscow as Tensions Grow

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov will leave Washington on Saturday to attend consultations in Moscow in a telling sign of a new low in the relations between the two countries.

The rather extreme diplomatic gesture comes after US President Joe Biden replied in the affirmative to a question whether he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was a "killer" and vowed the Russian president will "pay a price."

The Russian Embassy in Washington said Antonov will participate in interagency discussions in Moscow on ways to mend ties with the United States. Many diplomats have lamented the "ill-considered" statements by US officials of which Biden's is the latest in a row that jeopardize the important relationship with Russia.

The Biden administration has refrained from a tit-for-tat response. US Ambassador John Sullivan remains in Moscow and continues his engagements with the Russian people, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

The only previous instance of Russia temporarily recalling its ambassador from the United States was in 1998 - in protest against Anglo-American air attacks on Iraq. Antonov's predecessor, Yuli Vorontsov, returned to Washington five days later. The United States has recalled its ambassadors from Moscow in 1934 and 1980.

In his reaction to Biden's remarks, Putin said "it takes one to know one" and wished the US President "good health" while at the same time inviting him to publicly discuss bilateral issues as early as on Friday or Monday.

Biden said he is certain he and Putin will "talk at some point," but did not commit to any timeframe. The two presidents held conversation over the telephone in the early days of the new Biden administration and agreed to extend the New START treaty - the only remaining nuclear arms control regime between the two countries.

The Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia over alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and accused it of interfering with the 2020 US presidential election by attempting to undermine Biden.

The White House warned that more "seen and unseen" reprisals are coming within weeks for other alleged misdeeds if their attribution to Russia is verified by the intelligence review.

Russia denies all allegations, which range from accusations it undertook a massive cyber attack against the US computer company SolarWinds to putting bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Biden administration has said it seeks stable and predictable relations with Russia and is open for cooperation in areas of mutual interests, but will not shy away from a showdown where necessary.

Biden vowed a more straightforward and firm approach compared to his predecessor Donald Trump, who was routinely criticized by Democrats, neo-Conservatives and others for allegedly having a soft stance toward Putin despite implementing multiple rounds of sanctions and other hostile actions against Russia.