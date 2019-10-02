UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Russian Energy Week Opens Wednesday With Senior Guests From OPEC, Iran, Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russian Energy Week will open in Moscow on Wednesday with a plenary session featuring President Vladimir Putin, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and chiefs of world energy companies.

The third edition of REW will take place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall. The forum will run through Saturday.

The plenary session "Energy Partnership for Sustainable Growth" is expected to start with Putin's address. Then, the panelists will discuss international energy cooperation, global energy challenges as well as ways and mechanisms to overcome them.

Apart from Putin and Barkindo, ExxonMobil Corporation chairman and CEO Darren Woods, BP Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Dudley, OMV AG CEO Rainer Seele and president of Finland's Fortum Corporation Pekka Lundmark would also participate in the session.

NBC correspondent Keir Simmons will act as moderator.

Following the plenary session, the Russian leader may hold a brief meeting with the ExxonMobil CEO on the event's sidelines to discuss possible cooperation, according to the Kremlin.

When asked whether Putin and Woods could discuss ExxonMobil's decision to withdraw from joint exploration and research projects with Russia's Rosneft in the wake of US sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there were no "specific plans" for the talks.

Among other important guests, REW sessions will feature Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh. He will address the session "Towards Leadership in the Global Energy Mix: Priorities of the Gas Industry" on Wednesday.

Zanganeh is also expected to hold talks with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

The new Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, in turn, will attend, jointly with Novak, the session "Maintaining Energy Connectivity in an Unstable World" on Thursday.

The Indian delegation, meanwhile, is expected to be led by Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, the Indian ministry earlier told Sputnik.

The plans to attend REW were also voiced by Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. He told Sputnik in September that he planned to hold talks with Gazprom and Lukoil during his visit to Moscow.

According to the minister, the two companies have showed interest in participating in the country's LNG project, Fortuna.

