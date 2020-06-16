UrduPoint.com
PREVIEW - Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Meet Tuesday For Talks

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the visiting Iranian counterpart, Javad Zarif, will meet for talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Zarif arrived in Russia on Monday after a two-day trip to Turkey where he spoke with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about Syria, Libya, gas trade and US sanctions on Iran.

Speaking after the meeting in Istanbul, Zarif said that the presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia would hold a virtual summit on the Syrian peace process in the so-called Astana format.

Lavrov was due to travel to Turkey on Sunday but his talks with Cavusoglu, which were to focus on Syria and Libya, were postponed for undisclosed reasons.

Iran and Russia support the Syrian government, while Turkey has sided with rebels and wants President Bashar Assad gone.

Apart from Syria, the Russian and Iranian top diplomats are likely to discuss regional crises, including the escalating fighting in Afghanistan, and the nuclear deal.

The 2015 pact suffered another blow last month after the United States said it would end waivers for European, Russian and Chinese companies involved in the Iranian nuclear program, two years after it walked out of the agreement.

