PREVIEW - Ryabkov, US Undersecretary Thompson Set to Discuss New START, CTBT in Prague

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Undersecretary of State for Arms Control Andrea Thompson will meet in Prague on Wednesday where they are expected to address security matters such as renewing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

The State Department announced last week that Thompson would meet with Ryabkov in Prague to discuss strategic dialogue and Ryabkov confirmed the meeting would be held on June 12.

Ryabkov told Sputnik last week that the subject of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) will not be a priority in consultations as Russia has deep doubts that Washington may want to return to compliance with the agreement.

The Russian diplomat also expressed concern over the current situation with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), citing Washington's claims that Russia is allegedly taking steps that contradict the treaty.

"We would like to designate the subject of the New START treaty, the prospects for the NPT [Non-Proliferation Treaty] review process, the situation with the CTBT, the situation with the prospect of the appearance of strike weapons in space, the situation with the unlimited deployment by the US of its global missile defense system as central points of our discussion," Ryabkov said.

Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Moscow urges Washington to prolong the effect of the START, which is set to expire in 2021, in order to give room for future negotiations on arms control.

He also revealed plans to raise US allegations that Moscow violated the INF. Such claims could be perceived as propaganda aimed at future decay of the CTBT and Washington's gradual withdrawal from the treaty, according to the deputy foreign minister.

Thompson will be in Prague from June 10-12 to attend the fifth Prague Security Studies Institute Space Security Conference and to meet with international officials, according to the State Department.

The New START agreement, which came into force in 2011, covers a 10-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. The agreement limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear armed bombers and nuclear warheads.

US President Donald Trump announced in October that his country intended to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) over Russia's alleged violations of the agreement, which bans all ground-launched missiles, conventional or nuclear, with ranges of 310 to 3,400 miles. Moscow has refuted the accusations, claiming that Washington itself was in breach of the deal's terms.

On February 2, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty and triggered the six-month withdrawal process. Washington said it would terminate this procedure if Russia agreed to be compliant with the pact. Moscow responded by suspending its own participation in the treaty.