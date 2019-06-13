UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 07:10 AM

PREVIEW - SCO Summit Opens in Bishkek With Important Bilateral Meetings on Putin's Agenda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)'s summit opens in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Thursday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin also scheduled to hold a number of important bilateral talks on its sidelines, including with the leaders of India and Iran.

The SCO, established in 2001, comprises Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, as well as Pakistan and India, which became the bloc's full members in 2017. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold the observer status.

The organization's key goals are cooperation in the area of international security and counterterrorism, the topics that are likely to dominate the summit's agenda.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, during the summit, Putin will outline Russia's approaches to the Syrian settlement and speak out on the SCO-Afghanistan contact group, the Iran nuclear deal and the fight against terrorism.

The recent spike in tensions between Pakistan and India is not on the summit's agenda, but SCO leaders might still touch upon the issue in their conversations, according to Ushakov, including during bilaterals on the meeting's sidelines.

Upon arrival in Bishkek on Thursday, Putin, meanwhile, is first scheduled to hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later in the day, the Russian leader will meet with the summit's host, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

The next day, Putin is set to hold talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and meet in a trilateral format with the leaders of China and Mongolia.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, in turn, told Sputnik in an interview earlier in the week that he was also looking forward to informal talks with Putin on the summit's sidelines.

