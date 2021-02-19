PREVIEW - Special Online Edition of Munich Security Conference to Be Held on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) A special virtual edition of the Munich Security Conference (MSC), the world's leading forum for foreign and security policy, will take place on Friday, and a number of global leaders and decision-makers have confirmed their attendance.

The MSC 2021 was originally scheduled to take place in an in-person format from February 19-21, but this was postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was replaced by an online event titled Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges.

The Munich Security Conference is usually held in late February, gathering global leaders, politicians and experts for a discussion on the pressing issues of international affairs and global policy.

The Friday event will be produced at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich with speakers joining virtually from their respective locations, and the organizers will offer a live broadcast throughout the day on social media.

The virtual edition will offer a series of initiatives and events titled the Road to Munich 2021 to "prepare the ground for the MSC 2021."

The long list of speakers at the Friday event includes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and philanthropist Bill Gates.

The speakers will talk focus on global cooperation, the COVID-19 pandemic, the transatlantic agenda and tackling climate change.

Earlier in February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to participate in the event.