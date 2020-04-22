UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Syrian Ceasefire Guarantors To Hold Ministerial Meeting Via Video Conference On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:10 AM

PREVIEW - Syrian Ceasefire Guarantors to Hold Ministerial Meeting Via Video Conference on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the latest developments in Syria in an online meeting with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Wednesday.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the sides would hold the meeting in the Astana format.

The previous summit in this format was held in December, when the three Syrian ceasefire guarantors reaffirmed the importance of preserving the country's sovereignty and the implementation of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria, which allows Turkish troops to temporarily enter Syria as far as 5 kilometers (3 miles) to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Another meeting in the Astana format was scheduled to be held in Iran in March, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TALKS TO FOCUS ON SYRIAN CONSTITUTIONAL COMMITTEE, IDLIB

Zarif met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Monday and informed him that the trilateral talks would focus on Syria's constitutional committee and the situation in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that tensions in Idlib were again on the rise, accusing the Syrian government of being behind it and warning of a potential military response to the developments.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution. The committee failed to reach a mutually beneficial solution to the Syrian crisis during the two sessions convened so far due to disagreements between various factions. The third round of talks is currently being planned.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Civil Society Damascus Astana Idlib Adana Tayyip Erdogan March October December Government Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy reduces fees of 94 electronic ..

8 hours ago

Du reports AED355 million in net profit for Q1

9 hours ago

Forty-one outstanding female GEMS Education studen ..

9 hours ago

Deadline to submit VAT returns extended to May 28: ..

9 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.