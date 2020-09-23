UrduPoint.com
Top US Diplomat To Visit Germany For Talks On Syrian Conflict

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Top US Diplomat to Visit Germany for Talks on Syrian Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey visits Germany on Wednesday for discussing international efforts to resolve the Syrian conflict following his journey to the middle East.

"Ambassador Jefferey will arrive in Berlin on September 23 for meetings with senior German officials to discuss the situation in Syria and our ongoing shared efforts to ensure an enduring defeat of ISIS [IS, a terrorist organization, banned in Russia], as well as our efforts to achieve a resolution of the Syrian conflict," the State Department said in a statement.

Jeffrey comes to Germany after traveling to Kurdish-controlled regions of Syria and Iraq. In northeast Syria, where a US military contingent is deployed, he held meetings with officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the negotiating delegations of the ongoing Intra-Kurdish dialogue, and with ranking council members and tribal leaders from the Dayr al-Zawr region.

According to the State Department, Jeffrey emphasized that the US will remain closely linked with partners on the ground to ensure IS does not re-emerge and to achieve a peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict under UN Security Council Resolution 2254 "by working with all Syrians opposed to the Assad regime."

In Iraq's Erbil Jeffrey discussed with the leadership of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region continued cooperation against ISIS and stabilization efforts underway in areas liberated from terrorists. He was expected to reiterate US support for "a strong, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq" and its security forces, including Peshmerga Kurdish units.

