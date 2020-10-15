UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:30 AM

PREVIEW - Trump, Biden Hold Rival Town Halls Instead of Debate Canceled After COVID-19 Spat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden are set to hold competing town hall televised events on Thursday instead of a head-to-head pre-election debate showdown that was scrapped.

The Republican incumbent's questions and answers session with potential voters will be broadcast by NBC from Miami, Florida, while the Democratic nominee is scheduled to appear simultaneously on ABC from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Their one-hour-long duel for tv audiences comes as a replacement of the second presidential debate which was canceled after Trump briefly contracted coronavirus and refused to meet Biden virtually. NBC said it made an arrangement with the US president when top medical experts vouched that he is not contagious anymore.

Trump and Biden are expected to face off on October 22.

The final debate will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, and both have agreed to participate.

Their first and thus far the only showdown, held in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, was marred by insults and frequent mutual interruptions. The organizers promised to amend the rules to give a moderator more tools to enforce order.

Last week, US Vice President Mike Pence and his rival Kamala Harris squared off for their only round of pre-election debates in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event gained an unexpected prominence as Trump's diagnosis raised concerns over longevity of both presidential candidates and the aptitude of their running mates to step in if needed.

The US general election will be held on November 3. Trump so far trails Biden in most polls.

