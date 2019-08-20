UrduPoint.com
PREVIEW - Trump Talks With Romanian President At White House To Focus On Defense, Energy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Trump Talks With Romanian President at White House to Focus on Defense, Energy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis are set to meet at the White House on Tuesday where they are expected to discuss energy, security and other bilateral issues.

Iohannis is visiting Washington to mark the 30th anniversary of communism falling in Romania and 15th year of the eastern European country joining NATO.

Trump's meeting is being conducted in the context of a series of talks with heads of state and government in Central Europe, according to the White House.

During the talks Trump wants to stress the importance of Central Europe to the United States as allies and security and commercial partners, a senior US administration official told reporters on Monday.

In particular, the official added, the two leaders will discuss issues surrounding defense, energy and law enforcement cooperation.

The Trump administration has been tight-lipped about the details of the talks and the White House's expectations. The official on Monday's call would not comment on specific questions related to NATO and Aegis deployment.

Romania joined NATO in 2004. Four years later, alliance leaders gathered to its summit in Romania's capital Bucharest.

