PREVIEW - Trump to Meet With Qatari Emir in Washington Amid Iran Tensions, Afghan Peace Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will meet with Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the White House on Tuesday amid ongoing tensions in the middle East and Afghan peace talks in Doha.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar to the White House on July 9, 2019," the White House said in a press release on June 7.

Trump and al-Thani are expected to discuss regional developments, bilateral security cooperation and counterterrorism issues, the release said.

Since the time of the release, tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated and Qatar in coordination with Germany has agreed to host an intra-Afghan dialogue conference in Doha.

On June 28, the US Air Force Central Command said in a statement that it has for the first time deployed F-22 stealth fighter jets to Qatar as an added protection following the downing of a US surveillance drone by Iranian forces.

US relations with Iran have progressively deteriorated since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement last October. Since, the United States reintroduced several rounds of sanctions against Iran, targeting almost all of its economic sectors.

Moreover, Qatar's capital city of Doha hosted intra-Afghan peace talks over the past two days.

The Taliban and the United States are trying to reach a peace deal to include the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and assurances from the Taliban the country will not be used as a safe haven for terrorists.

The United States has said it seeks a comprehensive deal that also includes a permanent ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks. The Taliban has said they do not want to discuss intra-Afghan talks and ceasefire with the United States.