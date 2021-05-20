UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - Turkish, Pakistani, Palestinian Top Diplomats To Address UNGA Session On Gaza Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - Turkish, Pakistani, Palestinian Top Diplomats to Address UNGA Session on Gaza Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The UN General Assembly on May 20 will convene a special in-person session - the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic - to discuss the ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip.

The meeting will be held in a so-called hybrid format after some top diplomats decided to address the General Assembly in person. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has already departed for New York as have his Turkish and Palestinian counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Riad Malki.

"On our way to New York together [with] my brothers Riad Malki of Palestine and Shah Mahmood Qureshi of Pakistan!" Cavosuglu said in a Twitter post accompanied by a photograph where the three officials can be seen boarding a plane for the General Assembly session.

"In the UN General Assembly, together we will stand up against Israel's atrocities and defend our Palestinian brothers and sisters," he said.

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi will also arrive in New York to address the emergency session on Palestine.

The decision to call a meeting comes as part of international efforts to de-escalate the renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has already claimed the lives of at least 219 Palestinians and 12 Israelis.

The latest episode of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started on May 10 after civil unrest in East Jerusalem, prompting hostilities on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian militants firing thousands of rockets at Israel and the latter retaliating with airstrikes.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Firing Militants United Nations Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza Jerusalem New York May Border Post Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

2 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

2 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

2 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

2 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.