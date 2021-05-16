UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - UN Security Council To Meet On Sunday Over Conflict In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

PREVIEW - UN Security Council to Meet on Sunday Over Conflict in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The UN Security Council agreed to convene a meeting on Sunday to discuss the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip.

The decades-long conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians has this week seen the worst since 2014 escalation. About 1,800 rockets have been fired from the Palestinian enclave toward Israel, which responded with airstrikes. Over 130 Palestinians and seven Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

Upon the request of China, Norway and Tunisia, the UN Security Council had agreed to meet for a third time in one week for an emergency meeting on Sunday. The last time the UN's most powerful body met on Sunday was in September 2017, after North Korea detonated a hydrogen bomb.

The representatives of Palestine and Israel will participate in the Sunday meeting, which will be held virtually.

Reaching a consensus on a date for the meeting was stalled by the United States that initially opposed the gathering.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he wanted to wait a few days "for the diplomacy to have some effects.

"

Sunday will ironically mark the International Day of Living Together in Peace, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expects that following the Security Council meeting, Palestine and Israel will commit to a ceasefire and get back on track to find a political solution to the border conflict, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Dujarric also said he did not exclude that the UN chief himself would brief the council on Sunday.

"I didn't say he wasn't," Dujarric said when asked why Guterres was not planning to participate in the council's meeting. "I just said that we're working out the logistics of who will brief on Sunday."

UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland will speak before the Security Council members on Sunday. In addition, Wennesland was also ready to go to the Gaza Strip at the earliest convenience if needed, Dujarric said.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine China Gaza Norway Tunisia United States North Korea Middle East September Border Sunday 2017 From

Recent Stories

FDI inflows into UAE jumped over 44.2 % to 19.88 b ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Rul ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with RAK ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

6 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.