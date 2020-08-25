PREVIEW - US' Biegun to Start 2-Day Visit to Russia on Tuesday for Talks With Lavrov, Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The two-day visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to Moscow as part of his European tour will start on Tuesday, and the top diplomat is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

Last week, the US Department of State confirmed that Biegun will visit Moscow, Kiev and Vilnius from August 24-27 to discuss regional and international issues. The US official will arrive in Russia from Lithuania.

According to US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, talks between Biegun and Lavrov would be focused on Belarus and North Korea.

The officials will also discuss the cases of US nationals currently in Russian custody, including Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed.

Meanwhile, Ryabkov said that the officials would discuss the recent developments in Belarus, at the same time noting that the agenda would be much broader.

"Belarus will be discussed, but the agenda of his consultations is much broader ” it is not only Belarus but also a whole range of other issues, including various aspects of Russian-US bilateral relations," the diplomat added.

In addition, a number of meetings at various levels are planned as part of Biegun's visit to Moscow, Ryabkov said.