UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - US Congress To Certify Biden's Win Amid Pro-Trump Protests

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - US Congress to Certify Biden's Win Amid Pro-Trump Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US legislators will meet on Wednesday to certify Joe Biden's win in a presidential race with President Donald Trump's supporters expected to mount vociferous, perhaps even violent, opposition both inside and outside the Capitol building, demonstrations that will hardly be sufficient to change the outcome of the election.

Hundreds of National Guard troopers were activated to assist regular police units in maintaining order in Washington, DC, where the incumbent's fans will stage a rally in defense of Trump's claims that he was deprived of a victory through an elaborate voting scheme in several swing states.

The Congress certification is viewed as the final and under normal circumstances a purely procedural step of determining the next US President, preceding the Inauguration Day on January 20.

Both legislative chambers - the House of Representatives and the Senate - will convene at 1.00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. GMT) for a joint session to count and confirm Electoral College votes that were cast on December 14 and certified in 50 states and DC. The tally to be presented to lawmakers supports Biden by 306 to 232, fully mirroring a November 3 popular endorsements pattern.

The rules require US Vice President Mike Pence, who will be presiding over the joint session, to unseal states' certificates in alphabetical order and pass them to four "tellers" - a Democrat and a Republican from each chamber of the Congress - for reviewing and pronouncing the contents.

The procedure may be interrupted by an objection that has to be initiated by at least one Senator and member of the House. If it's the case, chambers split up and have up to two hours to debate each motion and vote on it before converging for a continued count.

For an objection to matter, it needs a bicameral approval, an improbable outcome with the Democratic-led House of Representatives and many Republicans weary of Trump's unsuccessful efforts to overturn the defeat.

Yet, all hiccups may delay the certification until Thursday.

A dozen of Senators, a clear minority in the chamber, said they will oppose the certification unless a commission is established to perform an "emergency 10-day audit" of the election returns in states they view as "disputed." Conspicuously absent among the group is Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, who has recognized Biden as President-elect.

Trump has repeatedly entertained the possibility of Pence stepping in to block the certification. He tweeted on Tuesday that the Vice President has the power "to reject fraudulently chosen electors." Pence, however, made no indication that he is willing to stretch a largely ceremonial interpretation of his role likened by some in the media to that of a presenter at the Oscar awards event.

As thousands of his supporters are expected to take to the streets in Washington, DC, starting on Tuesday, Trump predicted that the gathering will be "wild" and promised to address it outside the White House. Wary of violence that marred two previous pro-Trump rallies, the capital requested an assistance from the National Guard. About 340 personnel will be activated to assist police with controlling crowds at metro stations and enforcing street closures, the National Guard said in a release.

Related Topics

Election Senate Police Minority Washington Vote White House Metro Trump Split Chamber January May November December Congress Oscar Media Event All From Race Opposition P

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

2 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

2 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

2 hours ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.