PREVIEW - US Court to Arraign Danchenko on Charges of Lying to FBI About Trump Dossier

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian citizen Igor Danchenko will be arraigned by a US court on Wednesday after being indicted and charged with five counts of lying to the FBI about not being the source of claims of alleged collusion between former President Donald Trump and Russia.

Danchenko is alleged to have falsely told the FBI that he never had contact with the individual who assembled the so-called Steele dossier, which alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and was used to give US authorities permission to spy on former Trump adviser Carter Page, according to court documents.

Trump repeatedly claimed that the Steele dossier was fake and the allegations against him used to undermine his candidacy and presidency.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov likewise described the dossier as media speculation.

Danchenko made his initial appearance in court last Thursday, after which he was released on bail. He was also ordered to surrender his passport over concerns about his alleged contact with an individual in the Russian embassy.

At the arraignment, Danchenko will be read the criminal charges against him, and then will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

Danchenko ignored questions about whether he intends to take a plea deal following his court appearance last week.

The prosecutor for his case said then that if found guilty, Danchenko could face up to five years of imprisonment on each count, as well as three years of supervised release.