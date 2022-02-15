PREVIEW - US Defense Chief Travels to E. Europe for Talks With Allies on Russian Troop Movements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will have bilateral and multilateral meetings with allies in Eastern Europe this week to discuss security matters pertaining to Russia's military activity near Ukraine's border.

"Secretary Austin will be departing tomorrow (Tuesday) on a overseas trip to meet with senior government and military leaders in Belgium, Poland and Lithuania, and in Brussels, of course, he'll meet with allied and defense ministers across NATO leadership in the defense ministerial obviously to discuss Russia's military build up in and around Ukraine," Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday.

The NATO Defense Ministerial is scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday.

In Poland, Austin will meet with the Polish president and minister of national defense to enhance bilateral cooperation and security in the region, Kirby said, adding that the US defense chief will also take time to meet with US and Polish troops stationed in the country.

Austin will then travel to Lithuania to meet with the Lithuanian president, prime minister and minister of defense to discuss regional security matters as well, Kirby said.

Austin, while in Lithuania, plans to have a joint meeting with his counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, Kirby added.

The United States accuses Russia of planning to invade Ukraine as early as Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the last several days cautioned people not to panic over reports of an alleged Russian invasion, saying there is no sign that military escalation will occur on its shared border with Russia.

However, during a speech on Monday, Zelenskyy said they were told Russia will invade the country on Wednesday, but he did not disclose who provided them with that assessment.

Over the past few months, the United States and its European partners have grown worried of Russia's military activity near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion."

Moscow has denied the accusation, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said it has the right to move troops within its national territory.