PREVIEW - US Electoral College Convenes to Formally Seal Biden Presidential Win

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The US Electoral College convenes on Monday in state capitals across the country to seal Joe Biden's win and Donald Trump's loss in the presidential race, an outcome the incumbent refuses to accept.

Mirroring popular choices of their states, the 538 electors are expected to hand Biden 306 electoral votes - way above the victory threshold of 270 - with Trump getting the remaining 232 endorsements.

Earlier this year, the US Supreme Court eliminated a major potential controversy by ruling that the College members are not free to exercise their own discretion and switch support to other candidates.

Electors were appointed in advance by both parties from acting and retired officials or aspiring politicians, like former President Bill Clinton in New York, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers or Georgia gubernatorial former candidate Stacey Abrams. Those who pledged for the Republican incumbent will meet in states carried by Trump, while Biden's electors will be summoned for voting where the Democratic candidate emerged victorious as per a certified popular tally.

Each elector casts two paper ballots - one for President and another one for Vice President.

Votes are then tallied and sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session presided over by the incumbent Vice President Mike Pence on January 6.

Any Federal lawmaker can object to any electoral vote. However, it would take a bicameral majority for the dissenting opinion to matter, an unlikely outcome with the Democratic-led House of Representatives and the Senate controlled by the Republicans.

While Biden is already widely referred to as President-elect and busy with the transition, Trump refuses to concede and disputes the validity of the election, accusing his rivals of massive fraud.

In his bid to overturn the outcome, the incumbent reached the US Supreme Court with the help of Texas. The state filed a lawsuit seeking to block Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, whose votes tipped the scales in favor of Biden, from participating in the Electoral College.

However, on Friday the US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, arguing that the state of Texas lacked standing to file the complaint. Moreover, the three judges on the high court appointed by Trump sided with the majority opinion.