PREVIEW - US Holds 2020 Presidential Election Amid Fog of Uncertainty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) US voters head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the 2020 presidential and congressional elections, but uncertainty looms over when the results will be known given a record influx of mailed ballots.

More than 96 million early votes have been cast, which represents almost 70% of the 2016 total, according to the US Elections Project. Nearly 60 million of the early votes have been cast by mail - about twice the total of ballots mailed four years ago. Many local governments are ill-equipped to process the mail-in deluge in a timely manner, including at least one state that could prove decisive.

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden is ahead in several critical swing states, yet President Donald Trump has narrowed his deficit in the polls considerably over the past couple days alone.

Voters will also be determining who controls Congress in this election. The Democratic Party has a better-than-average chance of pulling off a "trifecta" by seizing the White House and Senate while maintaining control of the House of Representatives.

Voters will cast ballots at tens of thousands of polling stations nationwide on Tuesday, with the first wave opening on the East Coast at 6:00 a.m. EST (11:00 a.m. GMT) and the last closing in Alaska at 1:00 a.m. EST (Wednesday morning). The state of Vermont, however, will open sites at 5:00 a.m.

In 2016, media outlets called the race for Trump at around 2:30 a.m. EST and in 2012 Obama was declared the winner by several networks shortly before 11:30 p.m. This year, however, many are anticipating the winner will not be known on election night because of the influx of mail-in ballots, which take longer to count.

About a dozen states will only have some votes counted by the end of Tuesday night, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Election officials in Pennsylvania, for example, which is considered by many to likely be one of the decisive states, said they expect the "overwhelming majority" of votes to be counted by Friday (November 6). The deadline for received mailed-in ballots in Pennsylvania has been extended by three days, despite Republican efforts to quash the extension, a move that was rejected by the Supreme Court last week. However, the high court left the door open for post-election challenges.

As of Monday evening, Pennsylvania had received 2.3 million mailed ballots (1.5 million from registered Democrats and 542,000 from Republicans), already nearly 40% of total votes cast in the state in the previous election. However, last week media reported that tens of thousands of requested ballots in Pennsylvania have been lost.

The good news is the winner of Florida, where polls close at 8:00 p.m. EST, could be known relatively quickly, because many counties have already been counting mail-in ballots for weeks.

Although Biden has consistently led national polling by around 7 to 8 percent, the Electoral College format requires candidates to win statewide contests. In fact, the candidate that won the most votes lost the election three times in US history - including in 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the popular margin by more than 2 percent.

In order to win the election, a candidate must win at least 270 of 538 electoral votes that are apportioned across the 50 US states and Washington, DC.

Biden is leading in 7 of 12 "swing" states but all within a typical 3 percent margin of error (which implies a 6-point swing). Biden's largest lead leads are in Wisconsin (+6%) and Michigan (+5%), according to the RCP averages.

Pennsylvania and Florida - the two largest swing states after Texas - could be decisive in determining both the winner and when the final results will be known.

If Florida falls to Biden he could be declared the winner on election night because the sunshine state has been counting mail-in ballots for weeks. If Biden loses Florida, however, it may come down to Pennsylvania, which may not have results until Friday.

Biden has a coin-toss lead of 1 percent in Florida while the former vice president's lead has plummeted to 2.9% in Pennsylvania. It is worth mentioning this is the same type of trend Clinton saw in 2016 before losing Pennsylvania.

However, Nate Silver and his team at FiveThirtyEight.com have Biden up by 4.8% in Pennsylvania and 2.4 percent in Florida. RCP takes a straight average of the most recent surveys whereas Silver's team gives more weight to polls from organizations they deem more reputable.

If one assumes the RCP averages are 100% accurate and Biden wins the seven states where he is on top, the former vice president would hit 318 electoral votes. Silver projects Biden to win more than 350 electoral votes. This is unlikely mainly because the polls are very likely inflated in the former vice president's favor for a number of reasons.

For starters, mail-in ballot rejection rates could be as high as 2% and a larger percentage of Democratic voters have cast votes by mail compared to their Republican counterparts. Moreover, there is the "silent Trump voter" phenomenon. The theory holds that Trump supporters do not trust pollsters, whom they associate with the media, so refuse to participate in polls.

So it is reasonable to expect Biden's lead to be inflated by 1 to 2%. If we reduce Biden's lead by 2 percent across the board, he would win by a slim 278-260 electoral vote margin (5 states).

But if we throw in 1 of the 2 coin-toss states (Florida or Arizona), he has an above average chance of winning anywhere from 289 to 307 electoral votes.

CONTROL OF CONGRESS UP FOR GRABS

The Democrats are widely predicted to add eight to ten seats to their current 32-seat majority in the 435-member House while they have a good chance to steal the 100-member Senate from the Republicans, who currently control 53 seats. However, a 50-50 split is also a possibility, which would mean whomever is vice president, as president of the senate, would have the tie-breaking vote.

According to RCP, the Democrats appear on track to flip a net of four seats to secure the 1-seat majority, however, about seven races are in the "toss up" category.

By the end of election night it is foreseeable that the races in Iowa, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia could be decisive. Iowa's Joni Ernst is in a virtual tie with Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield while the Republican incumbent in North Carolina, is down 3.8% to Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham. In Arizona, Democratic challenger Mark Kelly is now ahead by 4.2 points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally, up by 2 points since last week.

One other notable Senate race is in South Carolina, where notorious anti-Russian war hawk Lindsey Graham is only ahead by 3% to Jaime Harrison, in a contest the Democrats have spent considerable time and money trying to win.

The Senate race in Georgia could complicate the entire picture because it appears headed for a January run-off because neither candidate is likely to secure a majority of the votes, as required by state law. As of Monday, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is barely ahead of incumbent David Perdue 46.7% to 46%, a margin of less a point.

Poll observers from the Organization for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) said in an interim report last week that Trump's repeated allegations that voter fraud poses a threat to the presidential election risk undermining the public's perception that the vote will be legitimate.

The OSCE observers noted that this year's election is being held under a very complex legal framework, with significant differences between states in terms of procedures. The observers also noted that many of these states' procedures are still subject to ongoing litigation, with more than 365 lawsuits filed in 44 states and the District of Columbia.

In addition, observers noted the potential for device malfunction, unauthorized tampering or unreliable vote count for certain devices. In addition, jurisdictions in eight states still lack a voter verified paper trail to back up any malfunctioning equipment.

"Notwithstanding these concerns, interlocutors of the mission express confidence in the integrity of election infrastructure and efforts to mitigate cybersecurity risks," the report added.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is preparing the largest operation to safeguard Tuesday's presidential and general elections from possible cyber-attacks, media reported last week.

A couple weeks ago top US intelligence officials alleged that Russia and China had obtained voter registration data while Iran sent threatening letters to voters in an effort to undermine Trump.

The Kremlin has said Russia does not have a favorite in the US election and is prepared to work with either candidate.

In response to the pandemic, dozens of states expanded mail-in and early in-person voting to avoid chaos on election day because social distancing restrictions will lead to massive lines.

Trump has repeatedly said the increase in mailed ballots will lead to voter fraud and has downplayed the pandemic from the beginning while his rival Biden has called on voters to closely adhere to restrictions. Trump since the pandemic began has been eager to re-open the economy while Biden has repeatedly said the president should listen to the scientists.

The Trump campaign has hired hundreds of lawyers and poll watchers to monitor for inconsistencies. Many expect scores of lawsuits and challenges. In Texas this week, for example, Republicans are already trying to have more than 100,000 mailed ballots rejected that were submitted in drop boxes disqualified on procedural grounds.

The president himself contracted COVID-19 but after a 3-day hospital stay and recovering he told Americans not fear the virus because the United States has the best equipment.

Trump is disappointed that regulators would not allow the White House to fast-track a vaccine to the market before election day.

On Monday, Trump signaled that he might fire his top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House COVID-19 task force team with whom the president has butted heads with over how to handle the pandemic.

The US has been plagued by protests and riots throughout 2020, primarily over police-related killings of Black people, including recent eruptions in Philadelphia, Washington, DC and New York.

Authorities are preparing for violence or riots no matter who wins the election because there will likely be confrontations between right-wing militia groups who support Trump and rioters who back Biden.

Scores of shop owners in these major urban areas have covered their shop windows with plywood, for example, preparing for mass violence.