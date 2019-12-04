PREVIEW - US House Judiciary Committee Launches Next Phase of Impeachment Process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee (HJC) chaired by Congressman Jerrold Nadler begins its own proceedings in the impeachment process against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The hearings are slated to begin at 10:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT) with four legal scholars, three selected by the House majority Democrats and one chosen by minority Republicans.

The witnesses scheduled to testify include: Harvard Law school professor Noah Feldman; Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan; University of North Carolina jurisprudence professor Michael Gerhardt; and George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley.

The US Judiciary Committee comprises 41 members in all: 24 Democrats and 17 Republicans.

The Judiciary Committee is then expected to decide whether to draft articles of impeachment by next week. It would then vote on the articles of impeachment it had approved, which are expected to be passed along strict party lines.

The charges would then be taken up by the full House, which will vote on whether or not to charge Trump. If Trump is charged he would face a trial in the Republican-majority Senate.

The White House told Congress earlier this week that it would not take part in the hearings.