PREVIEW - US House Set to Convene for Impeachment Vote

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US House of Representatives will convene for a full session on Wednesday to vote on two articles of impeachment that have been filed against President Donald Trump.

The two articles of impeachment accuse Trump of abusing power and obstructing justice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set the vote for impeachment in a letter to her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.

"When the House convenes to take the impeachment vote tomorrow morning, I urge each of you to join me on the Floor," Pelosi said. "Tomorrow the House of Representatives will exercise one of the most solemn powers granted to us by the Constitution as we vote to approve two articles of impeachment against the President of the United States."

The House rules committee continued a marathon session on Tuesday evening during which lawmakers are supposed to set procedures such as time limits and guidelines for the floor debate ahead of the vote.

According to the US Constitution, a president shall be removed from office "on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."

A majority of the 435-member House must vote in favor of impeaching Trump before moving to the next phase of the process. The House is currently made up of 233 Democrats, 197 Republicans, 1 Independent and has four vacancies.

Once the House Democratic majority votes to impeach on Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to start the formal impeachment trial which is likely to occur in the coming weeks or even days.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a six-page letter, Trump accused Pelosi of declaring open war on democracy in the United States by going forward with the impeachment vote against him. He further described the impeachment as an illegal and partisan-attempted coup.