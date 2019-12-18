PREVIEW - US, India to Discuss Strategic, Defense Ties at 2+2 Ministerial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The heads of diplomatic and military agencies of the United States and India will overview and explore ways to further bilateral strategic and defense cooperation at their meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will host Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Minister of Defense Shri Rajnath Singh for the second annual session of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

The US State Department hailed the rapid growth of the strategic partnership with India and said the forum would focus on "deepening bilateral strategic and defense cooperation, exchanging perspectives on global developments, and shared leadership in the Indo-Pacific region."

ANI Indian news agency quotes a senior State Department official as saying that both countries share a vision of "a free and open Indo-Pacific region" and coordinate their efforts through bi- and multilateral frameworks, including the "Quad" - the United States, India, Japan, and Australia.

The official said US and Indian navies, alongside fleets of Japan and the Philippines, conducted the first-ever joint drill in the South China Sea, "reinforcing the principle that the Indo-Pacific should be open to all."

The United States is the second-largest defense exporter to India with sales anticipated to reach $15 billion this year from near zero in 2008.

The United States has designated India as a Major Defense Partner and granted Strategic Trade Authorization tier 1 status, which allows it to receive license-free access to a wide range of military and dual-use technologies.

The largest deals to date include MH-60 Seahawk transport and AH-64 attack helicopters, P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, and M777 howitzers. The US bids to supply F-21 and F/A-18 fighter aircraft that India is currently evaluating.

The United States has repeatedly criticized India's military procurement with Russia, its largest arms supplier, and even attempted to prevent the purchase of the S-400 anti-aircraft missiles. Both countries defied threats of sanctions and last year signed a contract worth more than $5 billion.

Speaking to Sputnik earlier India's Ambassador to the United States Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that he had not experienced much American pressure over his country's defense cooperation with Russia but admitted the issue may need ironing out with the US administration and Congress.

The inaugural 2+2 US-India ministerial meeting took place in New Delhi in September 2018. It replaced the Strategic and Commercial Dialogue with foreign and commerce ministers, which had been in place since 2015.