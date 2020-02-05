PREVIEW - US Senate Expected to Acquit Trump in Impeachment Trial on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US Senate is expected to acquit US President Donald Trump on Wednesday of charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress during the impeachment trial.

Senate Republicans Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who have agreed Trump made a mistake, have announced that they intend to vote to acquit the US president. The three were on edge about siding with Democrats to allow additional witnesses.

On Friday, the Senate voted 51-49 to not allow additional witnesses in the trial, denying Senate Democrats' hopes of having former National Security Adviser John Bolton's testify after a manuscript of his unpublished book stated that Trump ordered him to help pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong and has repeatedly said the impeachment is a hoax intending to remove him from office to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Biden has admitted that as Vice President he threatened to withhold about $1 billion in US military aid to Ukraine unless the nation dismissed a prosecutor who was investigating a company that employed his son.