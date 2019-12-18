UrduPoint.com
PREVIEW - US Senate Panel Set to Discuss Sanctions Targeting Russia's Sovereign Debt, Energy Sector

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday will discuss a new sanctions bill that would primarily target Russia's sovereign debt and energy sector.

The bill, entitled Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA), will be discussed during a committee meeting scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST (2:30 p.m. GMT).

According to the committee's website, an amendment to the legislation will also be discussed.

DASKA, which was originally introduced in February, calls for imposing sanctions against Moscow for its alleged interference in elections in other countries.

The bipartisan bill seeks to target Russia's sovereign debt, banks that support the Kremlin, and projects in cyber industry and the liquid natural gas sector.

The legislation's supporter, Senator Lindsey Graham, called it the "sanctions bill from hell".

If adopted by the committee, DASKA has to pass the full Senate and the US House before reaching President Donald Trump for a signature.

In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the legislation was aimed at forcing competitive Russian companies out of the market. Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries.

