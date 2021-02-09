UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PREVIEW - US Senate Starts Trial Arguments In Trump's Impeachment Over 'Insurrection'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:10 AM

PREVIEW - US Senate Starts Trial Arguments in Trump's Impeachment Over 'Insurrection'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The US Senate begins hearing trial arguments Tuesday on whether to impeach former President Donald Trump over last month's violence at Capitol Hill with chances looking slim for his conviction in a chamber evenly divided along party lines.

Trump's opponents seek to use the sole article of impeachment - the incitement of violence against the US government - to permanently disqualify him from holding public office including running for president in 2024. His defense team urged the Senate to dismiss as unconstitutional allegations that Trump had a role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol by his loyalists who sought to prevent the congressional certification of his election loss.

Last month, the House of Representatives approved the impeachment article - which is akin to an indictment - in a simple majority vote. The Senate's subsequent role is to sit as a High Court of Impeachment - considering evidence, hearing witnesses, and finally voting to acquit or convict.

The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote for conviction, meaning that at least 17 of the 50 Senate Republicans have to join their Democratic colleagues. Last month, only five of them voted against a procedural motion to dismiss the trial on constitutional grounds, an indication that the impeachment lacks the necessary support.

Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814. The attack on the Capitol came immediately after Trump, in a fiery speech near the White House, urged his followers to fight and not allow the election to be "stolen." The article of impeachment also alleges that in the months preceding the congressional certification of the vote Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people.

As the unrest broke out, Trump condemned the violence and committed himself to an orderly transition.

His defense team argued that the Senate lacks jurisdiction over Trump because he holds no public office from which he can be removed. Their trial brief issued on Monday also claimed that all allegations against him are "self-evidently wrong" and fail to meet "the constitutional standard for any crime, let alone an impeachable offense." Trump's lawyers also accused the House of failing to conduct "any meaningful... investigation" that would allow "the 45th President's positions to be heard."

"The Senate should dismiss these charges and acquit the President because this is clearly not what the Framers wanted or what the Constitution allows," the brief said.

According to CNN, the Senate on Tuesday will conduct a four hour debate on the issue of the constitutionality of the trial to be followed by a simple majority vote. Starting Wednesday, each side will have up to 16 hours for presenting its case. Senators may debate and vote calling witnesses. Per the request of Trump's lawyers, the trial will adjourn for the Sabbath and reconvene on Sunday.

In December 2019, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges over alleged attempts to force Ukraine into probing Biden's son. But the Senate, where the Republican Party enjoyed a majority, acquitted him in February 2020.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Senate Fire Riots Police Ukraine Washington Vote Lawyers White House Trump Capitol Hill Chamber January February May December Congress Sunday 2019 2020 All From Government Slim Court

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

2 hours ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

2 hours ago

Number of steps taken for uplifting business, inv ..

1 hour ago

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.