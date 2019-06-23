UrduPoint.com
PREVIEW - US Top Security Official John Bolton Travels to Israel on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) US National Security Adviser John Bolton will travel to Israel on Sunday for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This comes amid rising US-Iranian tensions in the region. The US military was reportedly on the verge of striking Iran after it downed a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Thursday they had shot down an unmanned surveillance aircraft after it crossed into Iran. Washington claimed the drone was in the international airspace.

US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a retaliatory military action on Thursday night but called it off when it was still in the early stages, saying the response did not seem proportionate.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has banned US airlines from flying over the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Several other air carriers said they would suspend flights in the area.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been simmering since Washington pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. More recently, it accused the Islamic Republic of attacking oil tankers in the region.

Separately, the United States is preparing to launch a workshop in Bahrain next Tuesday that is seen as an overture to Trump's much-touted "deal of the century."

Washington will try to encourage rich Gulf states to invest in Palestinian economic projects. Palestinian leaders have snubbed the forum, which they fear will undermine the two-state solution for their decades-old row with Israel.

