PREVIEW - VP Harris Heads to Thailand, Philippines to Reaffirm US Commitment to Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday departs for a visit to Thailand and the Philippines to discuss the US commitment to the Southeast Asia region including the South China Sea, especially on matters related to security and trade, in a trip that could draw the ire of Beijing.

"The Vice President will make clear that the United States has an enduring commitment to Southeast Asia," a senior US administration official said during a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

Harris will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' conference in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday, where she will reaffirm US economic leadership in the region and lay out the key principles the Biden administration thinks should guide APEC economies and rally other economies around its rules-based international economic order, the official said.

On Friday, Harris will deliver remarks about the Biden administration's comprehensive economic agenda for the Indo-Pacific region. The central message of her remarks will be that the United States has an enduring economic commitment to the region, the US official added.

On Saturday, following the conclusion of the APEC leaders' meetings, Harris will have a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of Thailand, the US official said.

"We do anticipate some deliverables and outcomes for this meeting in terms of new initiatives and funding that will deepen our work together... we also anticipate they will discuss the situation in Burma (Myanmar), as well as other regional and global development," the US official said.

The US official said Harris will have the opportunity to meet with other APEC leaders on the margins of the conference but did not have any meetings to preview at the moment.

On Monday, the US official said, Harris will have a meeting with Philippines President Bongbong Marcos to discuss strengthening the bilateral security alliance and economic relationship.

Harris will reaffirm US defense commitments to the Philippines and the importance of the alliance to peace and stability in the South China Sea, the US official said, adding that the Vice President will also commit to work more closely with the Philippines to strengthen the bilateral economic partnership and investment ties.

"We anticipate there will be deliverables and new initiatives on this front as well related to the digital economy and upscaling and accelerating the transition to clean energy," the US official said.

Harris will conclude her trip with a visit the Philippine Islands of Palawan near the South China Sea on November 22, where she will meet with residents, civil society leaders and representatives of the Philippine Coast Guard, according to the US official.

Harris' visit to Palawan will demonstrate the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to its Philippine ally in upholding the rules based international maritime order in the South China Sea, supporting maritime livelihoods and countering illegal unregulated and unreported fishing, the US official said.

Harris will be the highest ranking US official to ever visit the island of Palawan, the US official noted.

The visit could draw some concern from Beijing due to its close proximity to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

