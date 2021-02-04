MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay a three-day working visit to Moscow on Thursday for the first time in years, after his predecessor Federica Mogherini visited Russia back in April 2017.

Borrell's talks with Russian officials will center on key issues, most of which have since become bones of contention between the European Union and Russia, such as the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny and the developments in Ukraine. The Iran nuclear deal, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic response are also on the agenda.

The EU diplomacy chief is set to hold meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representatives of civil society organizations and "other Russian interlocutors."

"The relationship with Russia is one of the EU's most complex. Recent developments only serve to further underline the need for me to visit Moscow. But beyond the issues of contention there are also areas in which the EU and Russia do cooperate, or need to cooperate more, that require our urgent attention," Borrell said.

Russia's permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said in an interview with Sputnik earlier this week that relations with the European Union could become warmer following Borrell's visit to Moscow.

"I hope so. However, I cannot say that our relations are deeply frozen," Chizhov said, when asked if Borrell's visit could "unfreeze" the bilateral relations.

Russia and the bloc maintain contacts on trade, politics, personal data protection and implementation of Iran's Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Chizhov expressed hope that similar meetings would be held more often, either in the Russian capital or in Brussels.

On Tuesday, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow canceled Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with 3.5 years in jail. Unless his defense lawyers win on appeal, he will have to spend 2 years and 8 months in custody, as the time spent under house arrest will be counted as time served.

The European Union and a number of Western countries have demanded that the blogger be released immediately while the Russian Foreign Ministry urged those countries to respect international laws and deal with their internal issues. The Kremlin said it would not heed any 'lectures' on Navalny's case from abroad.

Despite Moscow's calls for respecting internal affairs, it is unlikely that Borrell will ignore Navalny's case, which is the number one trending topic on Twitter.

According to European Commission foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano, Borrell will convey the European Union's message on the situation with recently jailed Navalny.

"European position is that the treatment of Mr. Navalny is unacceptable. ... It is important for the high representative to have this discussion during that trip to Russia and to send out the very strong message from the European Union on behalf of EU member states, who have discussed this subject and continue to discuss this subject on a regular basis," Stano has said.

The Kremlin, on its part, has warned that if the EU's top diplomat sends a "harsh message" on Navalny's case during a visit to Russia, he would meet with a similar response from Lavrov.

EU-RUSSIA RELATIONSHIP STATUS: COMPLICATED

The relations between Moscow and Brussels have been strained since 2014 over the Ukrainian crisis and the reunification of Crimea with Russia. The European Union, together with the United States, introduced sanctions against Russia, to which Moscow responded with counter-sanctions.

In March 2016, the EU defined five guiding principles for EU-Russian relations. The bloc reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the Minsk accords and strengthening ties with former Soviet republics. Furthermore, the EU announced that it would repel threats posed by Russia, cooperate with Moscow on certain issues, including the fight against terrorism, and promote dialogue between the European and Russian people.