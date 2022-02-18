PREVIEW - World Leaders to Hold First In-Person Munich Security Conference Since Pandemic Began

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) World leaders and decision-makers will gather for a smaller than before security conference in the Bavarian city of Munich on Friday in a bid to find a way out of parallel regional and global crises.

The Munich Security Conference's (MSC) 58th edition will run through Sunday. It will be chaired by its long-time president Wolfgang Ischinger, who will retire in February after a 14-year stint.

The former German diplomat has called it the "most important" MSC since its founding more than half a century ago. Its stated goal is to overcome a sense of "collective helplessness" in the face of a rising tide of crises.

The predominantly Euro-Atlantic gathering will focus on security challenges in Eastern Europe, Afghanistan, the Sahel region and the Horn of Africa, supply chains of critical technologies, and the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia will be conspicuously absent after it was forced to defend itself repeatedly against claims of planning to invade Ukraine, which will be represented in Munich by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The spokesman for the Russian president said that Vladimir Putin would not attend after NATO ignored Russia's "red line" demands for security guarantees, choosing instead to amass troops on its eastern flank.

More than 30 leaders are still expected to attend this first in-person MSC in two years as well as a hundred of ministers, above all foreign and defense chiefs, and the heads of the United Nations, NATO and the European Union.

The three-day event will open with a speech by UN's Antonio Guterres. Host nation Germany will be represented by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The US delegation will be led by Vice President Kamala Harris, while top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will deliver a video address.

The last day of the conference will be dedicated to the EU and how it can contribute to addressing global security challenges. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, Germany's former defense minister, will give a speech on Saturday.

Backroom diplomacy will also return to Munich, with major global players holding side-events. German, French and Ukrainian foreign ministers will meet in a reduced Normandy format to discuss stalled peace process in Ukraine's east.

Sergei Nechaev, the Russian ambassador to Germany, told Sputnik last week that MSC was gradually turning into a platform for Russia bashing dominated by "bloc-oriented thinking."