Previous Declared Ceasefires in Sudan Did Not Entirely Stop Fighting - UN Spokesperson

The two previous declared ceasefires in Sudan did not result in a full stop of fighting there, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The two previous declared ceasefires in Sudan did not result in a full stop of fighting there, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"Previous declared ceasefires did not translate into an actual halt to fighting on the ground in a significant fashion," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq said that the United Nations is unable to even conduct basic humanitarian activities in Sudan and the movement of its staff in the country is limited.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he is urging the parties to the conflict in Sudan to end all hostilities and establish a three-day ceasefire to mark the coming Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr.

The World Health Organization reported that as of Thursday, more than 330 people have been killed and nearly 3,200 others injured in the violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The Sudanese government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases as well as issued a decree disbanding the paramilitary organization.

On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) and announced another 24-hour ceasefire the following day. However, neither of the ceasefires brought an end to the fighting.