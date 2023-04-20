UrduPoint.com

Previous Declared Ceasefires In Sudan Did Not Entirely Stop Fighting - UN Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Previous Declared Ceasefires in Sudan Did Not Entirely Stop Fighting - UN Spokesperson

The two previous declared ceasefires in Sudan did not result in a full stop of fighting there, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The two previous declared ceasefires in Sudan did not result in a full stop of fighting there, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"Previous declared ceasefires did not translate into an actual halt to fighting on the ground in a significant fashion," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq said that the United Nations is unable to even conduct basic humanitarian activities in Sudan and the movement of its staff in the country is limited.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he is urging the parties to the conflict in Sudan to end all hostilities and establish a three-day ceasefire to mark the coming Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr.

The World Health Organization reported that as of Thursday, more than 330 people have been killed and nearly 3,200 others injured in the violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The Sudanese government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases as well as issued a decree disbanding the paramilitary organization.

On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) and announced another 24-hour ceasefire the following day. However, neither of the ceasefires brought an end to the fighting.

Related Topics

Injured World Army United Nations Sudan All Government P

Recent Stories

LHC links JIT investigations with its final decisi ..

LHC links JIT investigations with its final decision

1 minute ago
 After Starship Inaugural Flight, NASA Chief Says L ..

After Starship Inaugural Flight, NASA Chief Says Looks Forward to What SpaceX Le ..

1 minute ago
 Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

10 minutes ago
 SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, g ..

SBP rebuts Dawn News article: "In breach of law, govt borrows Rs239bn from State ..

10 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic heads of state

25 minutes ago
 Stock markets slip on auto woes, economy fears

Stock markets slip on auto woes, economy fears

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.