UrduPoint.com

Previous Declared Ceasefires In Sudan Did Not Entirely Stop Fighting - UN Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Previous Declared Ceasefires in Sudan Did Not Entirely Stop Fighting - UN Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The two previous declared ceasefires in Sudan did not result in a full stop of fighting there, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"Previous declared ceasefires did not translate into an actual halt to fighting on the ground in a significant fashion," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq said that the United Nations is unable to even conduct basic humanitarian activities in Sudan and the movement of its staff in the country is limited.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he is urging the parties to the conflict in Sudan to end all hostilities and establish a three-day ceasefire to mark the coming Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr.

The World Health Organization reported that as of Thursday, more than 330 people have been killed and nearly 3,200 others injured in the violent clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

The Sudanese government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases as well as issued a decree disbanding the paramilitary organization.

On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) and announced another 24-hour ceasefire the following day. However, neither of the ceasefires brought an end to the fighting.

Related Topics

Injured World Army United Nations Sudan All Government P

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser S ..

Hamdan bin Zayed to perform Eid prayer at Nasser Sultan bin Quran Mosque

12 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of country: Ministe ..

Parliament supreme institution of country: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad ..

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

27 minutes ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Le ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

27 minutes ago
 Crackdown against public transport vehicles chargi ..

Crackdown against public transport vehicles charging extra fares

7 minutes ago
 Slovakia, Italy Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation, ..

Slovakia, Italy Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation, Diversify Gas Supplies - Prim ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.