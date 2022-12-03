Price Cap for Seaborne Russian Oil Supplies to Be Adjustable - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The price cap for of Russian seaborne oil, which was agreed by the European Union and G7 countries, will be adjustable, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a statement.

"Today, the European Union, the G7 and other global partners have agreed to introduce a global price cap on seaborne oil from Russia," she said. "It will be adjustable over time so that we can react to market developments."