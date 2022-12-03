UrduPoint.com

Price Cap For Seaborne Russian Oil Supplies To Be Adjustable - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Price Cap for Seaborne Russian Oil Supplies to Be Adjustable - Von Der Leyen

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) The price cap for of Russian seaborne oil, which was agreed by the European Union and G7 countries, will be adjustable, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a statement.

"Today, the European Union, the G7 and other global partners have agreed to introduce a global price cap on seaborne oil from Russia," she said. "It will be adjustable over time so that we can react to market developments."

Related Topics

Russia European Union Oil Price Market From

Recent Stories

US Mission to Defeat Islamic State in Syria Remain ..

US Mission to Defeat Islamic State in Syria Remains 'Viable, Credible' - White H ..

18 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

18 minutes ago
 Pak-Thai bilateral ties moving in upward direction ..

Pak-Thai bilateral ties moving in upward direction: Shazia Marri

20 minutes ago
 Cameroon v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

Cameroon v Brazil World Cup starting line-ups

20 minutes ago
 AJK EC lauds administration for maintaining law, o ..

AJK EC lauds administration for maintaining law, order during LB polls

20 minutes ago
 Vlahovic starts for Serbia as Swiss lose Sommer to ..

Vlahovic starts for Serbia as Swiss lose Sommer to illness

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.