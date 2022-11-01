UrduPoint.com

Price Of Bananas In France To Rise 20% In 2023 Amid Energy Crisis - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 09:39 PM

The price of bananas, one of the most popular fruits in France (700,000 tons consumed per year), may increase by about 20% in 2023 due to soaring energy costs, French media reported on Tuesday

On the way from the tree to the market, bananas stack up additional costs for transportation, packaging, fertilizers, as well as storage in ripening chambers, which require a large amount of electricity, BFMTV broadcaster reported. Due to the sharp rise in energy prices, the costs of ripening bananas will thus increase significantly, the report said.

As a result, the price of bananas may rise by up to 20% in 2023, according to the report.

"This sector has been suffering from increased costs of fertilizers, packaging and transportation for over a year.

Electricity will become an additional factor that will create serious difficulties," the head of the organization that represents the French banana industry, Philippe Pons, was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Earlier in October, media reported that foie gras in France will rise in price by 25% by the winter holidays. Production of the delicacy in the country is reportedly forecast to shrink by about 30% in 2022 due to avian influenza.

Food and energy prices across the European Union and the United States have been soaring due to disruptions in supply chains after the West imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia over its special operation in Ukraine.

