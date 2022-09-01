Price of Fuel in Czech Republic Trending Up After 2-Month Decline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The price of fuel in the Czech Republic has been going up after a two-month fall, Czech company CCS said on Thursday.

Over the past seven days, the price of gasoline has risen by $0.01 and reached $1.7 per liter (per 0.3 gallon), while the average price of diesel fuel rose by $0.1, reaching $1.85 per liter, the company said.

In early July, on the eve of school holidays and vacations, the cost of gasoline in the Czech Republic was almost $2, after which it continuously decreased amid the summer drop in demand, the company said, adding that prices have traditionally increased with the end of the tourist season.

In 2021, at the end of the holiday period, the price of gasoline in the country was down by almost $0.3, and diesel fuel by $0.6.