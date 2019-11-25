UrduPoint.com
'Priceless' Jewellery Stolen In Dresden Heist: Museum

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Three jewellery sets of diamonds and rubies were stolen from a state museum in Germany in a brazen heist on Monday, director Marion Ackermann said, calling the haul "priceless".

Ackermann refused to estimate the exact value of the items stolen from a display cabinet at the near 300-year-old Green Vault museum in Dresden, adding that the jewellery was of "inestimable cultural and historical value".

