'Priceless' jewellery stolen in Dresden heist: museum

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Three jewellery sets of diamonds and rubies were stolen from a state museum in Germany in a brazen heist on Monday, director Marion Ackermann said, calling the haul "priceless".

Ackermann refused to estimate the exact value of the items stolen from a display cabinet at the near 300-year-old Green Vault museum in Dresden, adding that the jewellery was of "inestimable cultural and historical value".