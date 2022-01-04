Prices fell but US factory woes continued in December

Supply chain snarls continued to hamper US factory expansion in December though a dip in prices may be a sign of better conditions to come, according to an industry survey released Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Supply chain snarls continued to hamper US factory expansion in December though a dip in prices may be a sign of better conditions to come, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) national manufacturing index fell 2.4 points to 58.7 percent last month, a bigger drop than expected.

But even with the difficulties, the index held well above the 50-percent threshold indicating expansion for the 19th straight month.

Factories spent much of 2021 struggling with supply shortages that kept them from taking full advantage of growing demand from customers, and while those challenges were not completely overcome in December, the data indicated some relief.

"The US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance," ISM survey chair Timothy Fiore said in a statement.

"Shortages of critical lowest-tier materials, high commodity prices and difficulties in transporting products continue to plague reliable consumption.

" The index of prices paid by manufacturers dropped more than 14 points to 68.2 percent, potentially indicating the sky-high inflation seen in recent months was set to come down.

"price increases appear to be slowing. Lead times are shrinking slowly and inventories are growing," a fabricated metal products firm told the survey.

"I hope we have reached the top of the hill to start down a gentle slope that lets us get back to something that resembles normal." Employment grew by almost a percentage point, bringing its expansion into its fourth month.

However, other indicators of the supply challenges continued unabated: inventories dropped more than two points to 54.7 percent, and order backlogs also increased.

"Order backlogs and low inventories are supportive of manufacturing activity," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.

"But constraints from supply bottlenecks and shortages are headwinds, especially if spread of the Omicron variant further aggravates stretched supply chains and weighs on labor supply."cs/hs