UrduPoint.com

Prices Fell But US Factory Woes Continued In December

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Prices fell but US factory woes continued in December

Supply chain snarls continued to hamper US factory expansion in December though a dip in prices may be a sign of better conditions to come, according to an industry survey released Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Supply chain snarls continued to hamper US factory expansion in December though a dip in prices may be a sign of better conditions to come, according to an industry survey released Tuesday.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) national manufacturing index fell 2.4 points to 58.7 percent last month, a bigger drop than expected.

But even with the difficulties, the index held well above the 50-percent threshold indicating expansion for the 19th straight month.

Factories spent much of 2021 struggling with supply shortages that kept them from taking full advantage of growing demand from customers, and while those challenges were not completely overcome in December, the data indicated some relief.

And even with the difficulties, the index held well above the 50-percent threshold indicating expansion for the 19th straight month.

"The US manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance," ISM survey chair Timothy Fiore said in a statement.

"Shortages of critical lowest-tier materials, high commodity prices and difficulties in transporting products continue to plague reliable consumption.

" The index of prices paid by manufacturers dropped more than 14 points to 68.2 percent, potentially indicating the sky-high inflation seen in recent months was set to come down.

"price increases appear to be slowing. Lead times are shrinking slowly and inventories are growing," a fabricated metal products firm told the survey.

"I hope we have reached the top of the hill to start down a gentle slope that lets us get back to something that resembles normal." Employment grew by almost a percentage point, bringing its expansion into its fourth month.

However, other indicators of the supply challenges continued unabated: inventories dropped more than two points to 54.7 percent, and order backlogs also increased.

"Order backlogs and low inventories are supportive of manufacturing activity," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.

"But constraints from supply bottlenecks and shortages are headwinds, especially if spread of the Omicron variant further aggravates stretched supply chains and weighs on labor supply."cs/hs

Related Topics

Lead Price May December From Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peacef ..

Durable peace in South Asia contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: ..

4 minutes ago
 Thakur's seven-wicket haul keeps India on track fo ..

Thakur's seven-wicket haul keeps India on track for series win

4 minutes ago
 'Miracle' dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

'Miracle' dog helps save injured hiker in Croatia

4 minutes ago
 Sweden charges woman with allowing son to fight fo ..

Sweden charges woman with allowing son to fight for IS

6 minutes ago
 HCC CEO expresses satisfaction over treatment faci ..

HCC CEO expresses satisfaction over treatment facilities being provided at LU ho ..

6 minutes ago
 DC Naseerabad reviews measures of upcoming polio d ..

DC Naseerabad reviews measures of upcoming polio drive

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.