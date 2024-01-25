BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Prices of China's major bulk commodities, monitored by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, mostly dropped week on week during the period from Jan. 15 to 19.

Of the 50 types of important bulk commodities classified in six categories, such as energy products, farm produce, and chemical and mineral products, 30 recorded lower prices on a weekly basis, 17 saw price increases, while the prices of three remained unchanged, according to a survey conducted by the federation.

Last week, the prices of chemical products edged up 0.4 percent from the previous week. Prices of farm produce and energy products fell 1.3 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.

The survey collected data from key circulation enterprises, internet platforms and e-markets for commodity trading in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.