UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Over 3,000 Food Products To Increase In Japan In March - Research Center

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Prices of Over 3,000 Food Products to Increase in Japan in March - Research Center

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Prices of more than 3,000 food items will increase in Japan in March, the data from Japanese research center Teikoku Database showed on Wednesday.

According to the survey of 195 companies, prices of 3,442 food and beverage items will increase in Japan in March.

In April, 4,892 food and beverage items are expected to rise in price.

In February, prices of 5,528 food items went up.

According to statistics from the Japanese Ministry of National Affairs released last week, the price level increase in Japan in January stood at 4.2% year-on-year, marking the highest surge in the past 42 years since September 1981.

Related Topics

Price Japan January February March April September From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatt ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits strawberry farm in Hatta

5 hours ago
 FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable pr ..

FAB facilitated over $9 bn worth of sustainable projects in 2022: CEO

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Deve ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Hatta Development Projects, approves Pha ..

8 hours ago
 New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

8 hours ago
 Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.